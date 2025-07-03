EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Snooky Serna reveals she was once infatuated with Gabby Concepcion

Snooky Serna opened up about a youthful crush she had on her former love team partner, Gabby Concepcion, during her guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Thursday.

Looking back on their past pairing and their reunion in the GMA Afternoon Prime series My Father’s Wife, Snooky shared that while Gabby never pursued her romantically, she definitely felt something special for him back in the day.

“Tito Boy, na-infatuate talaga ako kay Gabby,” she admitted, calling her confession sincere and not just for showbiz effect. “Nakakahiya man sabihin, pero totoo. Super crush ko talaga si Gabs.”

Snooky explained that she never confessed her feelings at the time because she was very conservative. But now, with age and experience, she finds herself more open to sharing such memories—adding jokingly, “It’s now or never!”

The two actors are currently working together again on My Father’s Wife, stirring nostalgia and renewed interest in their classic on-screen chemistry.

