EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Gretchen Barretto urged to speak on Atong Ang’s alleged link to missing sabungeros

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago

Actress and socialite Gretchen Barretto is being called on to speak out about businessman Atong Ang’s alleged role in the disappearance of 34 missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados).

The appeal came from Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, also known as “Totoy,” who earlier named Ang as the supposed mastermind behind the case. Patidongan claimed that due to Barretto’s past close relationship with Ang, she likely knows crucial information.

“They were always together; she knows all of Atong Ang’s secrets,” Patidongan told One PH, suggesting that Barretto’s testimony could shed light on the ongoing investigation.

Ang has denied any involvement and has instead accused Patidongan and another man, Alan Bantiles a.k.a. “Brown,” of attempting to extort ₱300 million from him. Ang filed criminal charges against the two before the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

Patidongan was previously linked to the 2022 disappearance of sabungeros at a Manila cockfighting arena, a case that sparked a Senate investigation and led to criminal complaints. Ang said he initially helped Patidongan and his group with legal and financial aid, but cut ties in 2023 after learning of an alleged plot to abduct and kill him and his family.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 03T175318.810

Final call: TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 nominations for Kuwait and Qatar to close on August 3

10 mins ago
508016664 1250301913130847 6867496135204906001 n

Dela Rosa revives bills on death penalty for drug lords, mandatory ROTC

34 mins ago
486699429 1111344774368058 8379285228135039889 n

Romualdez poised to retain speakership with support from nearly 300 lawmakers

3 hours ago
514279243 1320304719453704 4424709059204966983 n

Snooky Serna reveals she was once infatuated with Gabby Concepcion

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button