Gretchen Barretto urged to speak on Atong Ang’s alleged link to missing sabungeros

Actress and socialite Gretchen Barretto is being called on to speak out about businessman Atong Ang’s alleged role in the disappearance of 34 missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados).

The appeal came from Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, also known as “Totoy,” who earlier named Ang as the supposed mastermind behind the case. Patidongan claimed that due to Barretto’s past close relationship with Ang, she likely knows crucial information.

“They were always together; she knows all of Atong Ang’s secrets,” Patidongan told One PH, suggesting that Barretto’s testimony could shed light on the ongoing investigation.

Ang has denied any involvement and has instead accused Patidongan and another man, Alan Bantiles a.k.a. “Brown,” of attempting to extort ₱300 million from him. Ang filed criminal charges against the two before the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

Patidongan was previously linked to the 2022 disappearance of sabungeros at a Manila cockfighting arena, a case that sparked a Senate investigation and led to criminal complaints. Ang said he initially helped Patidongan and his group with legal and financial aid, but cut ties in 2023 after learning of an alleged plot to abduct and kill him and his family.