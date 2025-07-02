Anne Curtis returns to television: “I was nervous”

After a brief hiatus from teleseryes, Anne Curtis makes her much-anticipated return to primetime television.

During the grand media launch of the Filipino adaptation of the acclaimed Korean drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Curtis opened up about her initial apprehensions about returning to acting.

“Ang tagal ko nang hindi umarte so there were a lot of jitters, especially sa first day. But I was supported by amazing actors and guided by our team captain, Direk Mae [Cruz-Alviar]. Even today, sa pagbati pa lang, kitang-kita na kinakabahan ako. But you know what? I really learned from the story that it’s okay to not be okay,” the actress said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

The original Korean series, which explores themes of mental health and emotional healing, starred Seo Yea-ji, Kim Soo-hyun, and Oh Jung-se.

In the Filipino adaptation, Curtis steps into the role originally portrayed by Seo, a children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder who develops a deep connection with a psychiatric ward caretaker. The role is originally played by Kim, and will be portrayed by Joshua Garcia.

“We have added some new characters to make it our own. It’s a universal story a healing story. It’s a beautiful feeling of love. At the end of the day, every Filipino whether family or friends will be able to relate,” Curtis said.

Joining Curtis and Garcia in the star-studded cast are Carlo Aquino, Agot Isidro, Bobot Mortiz, Xyriel Manabat, Rio Locsin, Enchong Dee, and Francis Magundayao.