EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Anne Curtis returns to television: “I was nervous”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago

Anne Curtis (Screengrab from Star Creatives/FB)

After a brief hiatus from teleseryes, Anne Curtis makes her much-anticipated return to primetime television.

During the grand media launch of the Filipino adaptation of the acclaimed Korean drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Curtis opened up about her initial apprehensions about returning to acting.

“Ang tagal ko nang hindi umarte so there were a lot of jitters, especially sa first day. But I was supported by amazing actors and guided by our team captain, Direk Mae [Cruz-Alviar]. Even today, sa pagbati pa lang, kitang-kita na kinakabahan ako. But you know what? I really learned from the story that it’s okay to not be okay,” the actress said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

The original Korean series, which explores themes of mental health and emotional healing, starred Seo Yea-ji, Kim Soo-hyun, and Oh Jung-se.

In the Filipino adaptation, Curtis steps into the role originally portrayed by Seo, a children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder who develops a deep connection with a psychiatric ward caretaker. The role is originally played by Kim, and will be portrayed by Joshua Garcia.

“We have added some new characters to make it our own. It’s a universal story a healing story. It’s a beautiful feeling of love. At the end of the day, every Filipino whether family or friends will be able to relate,” Curtis said.

Joining Curtis and Garcia in the star-studded cast are Carlo Aquino, Agot Isidro, Bobot Mortiz, Xyriel Manabat, Rio Locsin, Enchong Dee, and Francis Magundayao.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 02T094705.083

25,000 job opportunities eyed for OFWs as PH, Lithuania boost labor ties

15 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T093248.240

DMW, Legal Education Board partner to provide legal aid to OFWs

30 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T091818.125

UAE, South Korea leaders strengthen strategic ties in first official call

44 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 01T190900.023

Filipino finance professionals in Dubai to gather for 9th general assembly

15 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button