Dustin Yu on Bond with Bianca De Vera Post-‘PBB’: ‘Wala akong nakikitang rason para hindi ituloy’

Though their journey on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition has ended, Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera’s connection remains strong outside the house.

In an exclusive interview with GMA News Online, Dustin, dubbed the “Chinito Boss-Sikap ng Quezon City,” shared that the friendship they formed inside Bahay ni Kuya continues to flourish.

“Naka-build na kami ng strong foundation sa loob. At grabe ‘yung friendship na mayroon kami sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya. So, for me, wala akong makitang rason kung bakit hindi namin ‘yun dapat ituloy sa labas,” he said.

The Sparkle actor emphasized that his bond with Bianca is rooted in authenticity.

“First, genuine friendship siya. Second, we’re both happy. I’m happy na naka-build kami ng gano’ng foundation,” he added.

Dubbed by fans as “DustBia,” Dustin and Bianca stood out as one of the most beloved tandems in the PBB house. Their chemistry caught public attention when Dustin openly expressed his feelings, while Bianca described him as her “platonic other half,” highlighting a deep, sincere friendship.