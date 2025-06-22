Kapuso star Mikee Quintos graduates with architecture degree after 10 years

EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kapuso actress Mikee Quintos has reached a major milestone in her life outside of showbiz — she has officially graduated from college after a decade of balancing her studies and her acting career.

Mikee, known for her roles in various GMA shows, proudly earned her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas.

On Instagram, the “Encantadia Chronicles: Sangg’re” star shared her graduation joy by posting a video of herself wearing a sleek black dress under her academic gown during the ceremony.

“Guess who just got one degree hotter!! #USTArchitectureBatch2025,” she captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikee Quintos (@mikee)

In April, she gave her followers a glimpse of her academic journey by posting an Instagram Story about finally passing her thesis defense.

“POV: Your thesis jury just gave you your final grade and you’re finally graduating after 10 years in college,” she wrote at the time.

