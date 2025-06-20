Dubai Summer Surprises to return with 9 weeks of sales and entertainment

There are just a few days left before Dubai kicks off its most-awaited summer shopping event — Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 — promising huge sales and special discounts across the city.

The 28th edition will run from June 27 to August 31, turning Dubai into a bargain hunter’s paradise for 66 days straight.

With the DSS Sales Season, shoppers can expect deals from over 800 brands spread across more than 3,000 stores in different malls and shopping destinations.

Huge price cuts, citywide promotions, raffle draws, food offers, indoor family fun, and concerts are all lined up to make this summer extra special for shoppers.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said this will be the “most dynamic and value-packed edition to date” with “thousands of unbeatable offers, compelling retail promotions, and endless experiences.”

He added that DSS 2025 is designed to match all preferences and budgets, showing Dubai’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences.