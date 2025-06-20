EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Summer Surprises to return with 9 weeks of sales and entertainment

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

There are just a few days left before Dubai kicks off its most-awaited summer shopping event — Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 — promising huge sales and special discounts across the city.

The 28th edition will run from June 27 to August 31, turning Dubai into a bargain hunter’s paradise for 66 days straight.

With the DSS Sales Season, shoppers can expect deals from over 800 brands spread across more than 3,000 stores in different malls and shopping destinations.

Huge price cuts, citywide promotions, raffle draws, food offers, indoor family fun, and concerts are all lined up to make this summer extra special for shoppers.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said this will be the “most dynamic and value-packed edition to date” with “thousands of unbeatable offers, compelling retail promotions, and endless experiences.”

He added that DSS 2025 is designed to match all preferences and budgets, showing Dubai’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 20T124143.439

From delivering ice to becoming a veteran triathlete: August Benedicto bags Bagong Bayani Award

19 mins ago
201903ij hague icc8

Marcos open to discussing ICC return, UN expert’s human rights recommendations under study

54 mins ago
TFT Watchlist 2023 awards

Saudi Arabia to kick off country-level ceremonies of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards

3 hours ago
496927105 680010324775943 6209110623411325329 n

Cultural celebration honors overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button