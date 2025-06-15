Enrique Gil, Carmela Lorzano celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Filipinos in Dubai

Filipino celebrities Enrique Gil and Carmela Lorzano joined thousands of Filipinos in Dubai to mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day.

The two stars brought joy and a sense of home to the overseas community as they took the stage and thrilled the crowd with lively performances.

Carmela, the Grand Winner of Sing-Galing Season 2, captivated the audience with her powerful renditions of “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “A Million Dreams,” and a medley of well-loved OPM songs.

Meanwhile, Enrique delighted fans with his song numbers, including “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and “Akin Ka Na Lang.”

Their much-anticipated appearance served as the grand finale of the whole-day celebration, capping off the event on a high note as attendees eagerly waited to see them perform live.

The celebration, organized by the Filipino Social Club – Dubai, was held on June 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls 1 and 2, bringing together Filipinos from across the UAE for a day of cultural performances, a unity parade, and community activities celebrating Filipino pride and heritage.