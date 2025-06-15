EntertainmentLatest News

Enrique Gil, Carmela Lorzano celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Filipinos in Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin30 mins ago

Filipino celebrities Enrique Gil and Carmela Lorzano joined thousands of Filipinos in Dubai to mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day.

The two stars brought joy and a sense of home to the overseas community as they took the stage and thrilled the crowd with lively performances.

IMG 6527

Carmela, the Grand Winner of Sing-Galing Season 2, captivated the audience with her powerful renditions of “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “A Million Dreams,” and a medley of well-loved OPM songs.

fb7fc639 f174 4340 b745 1e411f3c71d1

Meanwhile, Enrique delighted fans with his song numbers, including “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and “Akin Ka Na Lang.”

fb7fc639 f174 4340 b745 1e411f3c71d1

Their much-anticipated appearance served as the grand finale of the whole-day celebration, capping off the event on a high note as attendees eagerly waited to see them perform live.

The celebration, organized by the Filipino Social Club – Dubai, was held on June 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls 1 and 2, bringing together Filipinos from across the UAE for a day of cultural performances, a unity parade, and community activities celebrating Filipino pride and heritage.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin30 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Duterte 3

ICC prosecution to respond to Duterte’s request for interim release

2 hours ago
iStock 477446478

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until next year

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 14T175008.718

Two plane crash survivors, 27 years apart, both sat in Seat 11A

18 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 14T131536.528

PH Embassy in Riyadh to bring services in Jubail from June 20-21

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button