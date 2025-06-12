EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Wooga Squad reunites with BTS’ V after military discharge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago

Screengrab from @thv/IG

BTS member V received a heartwarming welcome from his celebrity friends—collectively known as the Wooga Squad—after completing his military service on June 10.

On Wednesday, V took to Instagram Stories to share photos with his close friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. The group marked his return by wearing matching shirts printed with “Welcome” in Korean. V simply captioned the post, “Thank You.”

V was discharged alongside fellow BTS member RM. Shortly after, the two went live on Weverse to greet their fans.

The following day, Jimin and Jungkook also completed their military service, while J-Hope and Jin had already finished theirs earlier this year. Suga remains the only BTS member still enlisted, with his discharge expected later this month.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Arnie Teves PTV

Court denies Arnie Teves’ plea to stay in NBI custody, orders transfer to Camp Bagong Diwa

58 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 06 11T154951.272

‘Kalayaan at Pag-ibig’ musical set to premiere in Dubai; pays tribute to Filipino families abroad

18 hours ago
iStock 541303702

“I didn’t like what you did… but I love you”: OFW Nanny in UAE earns praise for emotional intelligence, calm way of disciplining a child

19 hours ago
houseofrepresentatives philippines cover

House members decry Senate’s return of impeachment articles as ‘unconstitutional, insulting’

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button