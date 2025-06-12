Wooga Squad reunites with BTS’ V after military discharge

BTS member V received a heartwarming welcome from his celebrity friends—collectively known as the Wooga Squad—after completing his military service on June 10.

On Wednesday, V took to Instagram Stories to share photos with his close friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. The group marked his return by wearing matching shirts printed with “Welcome” in Korean. V simply captioned the post, “Thank You.”

V was discharged alongside fellow BTS member RM. Shortly after, the two went live on Weverse to greet their fans.

The following day, Jimin and Jungkook also completed their military service, while J-Hope and Jin had already finished theirs earlier this year. Suga remains the only BTS member still enlisted, with his discharge expected later this month.