‘Kalayaan at Pag-ibig’ musical set to premiere in Dubai; pays tribute to Filipino families abroad

A Filipino musical titled Kalayaan at Pag-ibig, depicting the story of a typical Filipino family living and working abroad, will premiere at the BurJuman Mall Atrium in Dubai.

The show, written and directed by vocal coach and creative producer Elipas Cahaponon Sibua, will debut on June 13 at 6:00 PM. The musical explores themes of separation, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams in a foreign country.

Set during the celebration of Philippine Independence, the production aims to show different forms of love—romantic, familial, and patriotic.

Through its music and dialogue, it highlights how families cope with emotional distance and maintain connection, despite the complex experiences of OFWs.

Meet the cast

Each member of the cast was chosen for both their talent and how their real-life stories reflect the characters they play. This approach adds realism and emotional weight to the performance.

• Tatay Ramon – Rommel Sergio, a devoted Dubai-based teacher who embodies the wisdom and quiet strength of a Filipino father.

• Inay – Elizabeth Catubig, Voice Over, the family’s guiding presence from afar, now in the Philippines tending to pressing family responsibilities.

• Marco – Wilben Garcia, a man struggling with unemployment and separation, burdened by regrets and yearning for redemption.

• Jay – Denzel Magat, a hopeful young man navigating the distance between him and the woman he loves back home.

• Diana – Dianna Magat, a strong and independent admin assistant facing the pressures of working life in Riqqa.

• Jaira – Jaira Carranza, a bright Year 11 student who juggles academics and excels in extracurricular activity in school.

Kalayaan at Pag-ibig is expected to resonate with Filipino audiences in the UAE by portraying familiar experiences through heartfelt music and drama.