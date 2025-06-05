‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer offers first look at magical finale

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for “Wicked: For Good,” offering audiences their first look at the highly anticipated final chapter of the “Wicked” film series. The movie is scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on November 19.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film continues the untold story of the witches of Oz. It follows the events of 2024’s “Wicked,” which became the most successful Broadway musical adaptation in cinematic history, grossing $750 million worldwide and earning 10 Academy Award nominations.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, who returns after helming the first installment, “Wicked: For Good” opens with Elphaba and Glinda estranged, facing the political and personal fallout of their choices. The film promises an emotional and visually spectacular conclusion to the journey that began on the Broadway stage and captured global audiences on screen.

“And now whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend,” the trailer quotes.

The screenplay was written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, based on the Broadway musical’s book and Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel. The musical score features work by Stephen Schwartz, with additional composition by John Powell.

The first “Wicked” film earned Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design and drew praise for its performances, musical adaptation, and visual style.