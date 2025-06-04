EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino celebs Enrique Gil, Carmela Lorzano to headline Philippine Independence Day 2025 celebration in Dubai on June 14

Two of today’s well-loved Filipino artists are heading to Dubai this June to join the celebration of Philippine Independence Day — and the excitement is already building up.

Actor and performer Enrique Gil, known for his energetic dance moves as the “King of the Gil,” will take the stage alongside singer Carmela Lorzano, the “Vocal Sweetheart,” whose charm and voice have captured the hearts of many.

Both artists are set to headline the June 14 gathering at Zabeel 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event, organized by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) in Dubai, promises a night of music, culture, and community — all with free admission for everyone. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and no tickets are needed to join the celebration.

Aiming to surpass last year’s record of 45,000 attendees, organizers are expecting thousands from the Filipino community across the UAE to gather for a program filled with live performances, cultural showcases, and surprise segments.

FilSoc invites Filipinos to come together for a night that celebrates heritage, unity, and the joy of being proudly Pinoy — wherever in the world they may be.

So mark your calendars, bring your flags, and get ready to sing, dance, and cheer with your fellow kababayans.

