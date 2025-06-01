Philippine Independence Day celebration: Highlights at Kalayaan 2025 in Dubai

Thousands of Filipinos from across the UAE gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre to mark the 127th anniversary of Philippine Independence through Kalayaan 2025.

Held on June 1, the annual celebration brought together community groups and leaders, cultural performers, public officials, and Filipino residents for a meaningful day of reflection, recognition, and unity.

From inspiring messages and cultural showcases, Kalayaan 2025 served as a reminder of the strong Filipino presence and spirit abroad. Here are some of the key highlights from this year’s celebration:

Star-studded performances

Flying in from the Philippines, celebrities Kai Montinola and Jarren Garcia of PBB Gen 11, actress Julia Barretto, and singer MJ Cayabyab joined the celebration to perform for overseas Filipinos. They delivered a variety of performances, including singing and dance numbers, that captivated the audience throughout the event.

Filipino schools, cultural groups, businesses, and community organizations joined a colorful parade that filled the venue with music, cheers, and pride. Many participants wore traditional outfits such as the Barong Tagalog and Filipiniana, embodying the rich .. of the occassion.

The event featured a range of performances—from folk dances to pop numbers, showcasing the blend of tradition and modernity that characterizes today’s Filipino identity.

Booths and exhibits

Visitors explored booths offering Filipino food, art, products, and community services. Small businesses, local initiatives, and cultural craftsmanship, were also highlighted, giving attendees a chance to reconnect with familiar tastes and talents.

PH and UAE leaders gracing Kalayaan 2025

During Kalayaan 2025, dignitaries from both the Philippines and the UAE delivered heartfelt messages celebrating the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Filipino community in the UAE.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac expressed appreciation for the host country, saying, “We have nothing but overflowing gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for giving our people a home—a meaningful home. A place where they can walk the walk of friendship, of productivity, of harmony. Where they can sing songs not just of Filipino culture, but also of Philippines-UAE friendship.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the strong ties between both nations, stating, “This day marks not only your independence, but your enduring spirit of resilience, community, and optimism. It’s a day of pride and when you have every reason to celebrate, we at the UAE are pleased to call the Philippines a close friend and valued partner across this nation, across the decades.”

Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General in Dubai, and Mr. Arvic Arevalo, Deputy Head of Mission of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, also recognized the large Filipino population in the UAE.