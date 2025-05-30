EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Fly with PAL and get 30% off at ARTE MUSEUM Dubai within a month of your trip

Philippine Airlines (PAL) travelers can now enjoy a 30% discount at ARTE MUSEUM Dubai, a unique space where art and technology blend to create a fully immersive experience.

By simply presenting a PAL boarding pass dated within one month of travel along with a valid ID, guests can unlock this exclusive offer until May 31, 2026.

The promo is valid for up to five guests, including the boarding pass holder, making it a perfect bonding activity for families, barkadas, or even solo travelers with visiting friends.

Located at Dubai Mall, ARTE MUSEUM is known for its breathtaking exhibits that transport guests to magical digital landscapes.

From waves that move with your motion to glowing digital gardens, the museum offers a refreshing way to unwind after a flight or explore something new while in Dubai. The 30% discount adds even more value to PAL’s service for Filipinos traveling between the UAE and the Philippines.

The offer, however, does not apply on UAE public holidays, so travelers are encouraged to plan ahead to maximize the deal.

ARTE MUSEUM and Philippine Airlines are both committed to offering memorable experiences—whether in the skies or on the ground. This collaboration adds a colorful stop to every kabayan’s itinerary, celebrating art, culture, and the beauty of travel.

Terms and conditions apply.

