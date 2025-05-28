OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dies at 72 due to multiple organ failure

Filipino music legend Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72 due to multiple organ failure. The news was confirmed by his former partner, Josephine Quiepo, in a message relayed by host Boy Abunda on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

“Pumanaw na po ang OPM icon na si Freddie Aguilar sa edad na 72. Kinumpirma po ito sa amin ng kaniyang ex-partner at ina ni Maegan Aguilar na si Josephine,” Abunda said. He added that Aguilar died Monday night at the Philippine Heart Center.

Aguilar’s wife, Jovie Albao, had previously posted updates from the hospital and expressed gratitude to those who offered prayers and concern for the singer’s condition.

Freddie Aguilar is survived by his wife Jovie and his four children from a previous marriage: Maegan, Jonan, Isabella, and Jeriko.

A towering figure in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Aguilar is best remembered for his song “Anak,” which gained international recognition and was translated into several languages. His other notable works include “Bulag, Pipi At Bingi,” “Mindanao,” “Katarungan,” and “Magdalena.”