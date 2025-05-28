EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OPM icon Freddie Aguilar dies at 72 due to multiple organ failure

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: @freddieaguilar23/IG

Filipino music legend Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72 due to multiple organ failure. The news was confirmed by his former partner, Josephine Quiepo, in a message relayed by host Boy Abunda on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

“Pumanaw na po ang OPM icon na si Freddie Aguilar sa edad na 72. Kinumpirma po ito sa amin ng kaniyang ex-partner at ina ni Maegan Aguilar na si Josephine,” Abunda said. He added that Aguilar died Monday night at the Philippine Heart Center.

Aguilar’s wife, Jovie Albao, had previously posted updates from the hospital and expressed gratitude to those who offered prayers and concern for the singer’s condition.

Freddie Aguilar is survived by his wife Jovie and his four children from a previous marriage: Maegan, Jonan, Isabella, and Jeriko.

A towering figure in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Aguilar is best remembered for his song “Anak,” which gained international recognition and was translated into several languages. His other notable works include “Bulag, Pipi At Bingi,” “Mindanao,” “Katarungan,” and “Magdalena.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Harry Roque 1

Roque slipped out via Tawi-Tawi, now in Netherlands seeking asylum—DOJ

50 seconds ago
Screenshot 2025 05 27 204828

Roque denies DOJ claim he holds multiple passports, says one is with Dutch authorities

50 seconds ago
499937643 1007433808261212 996942226993087109 n

Philippine Independence Day 2025 in Dubai: What’s in store for you?

1 min ago
Screenshot 2025 05 27 215555

BINI to drop playful new single ‘Shagidi’ on June 5

12 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button