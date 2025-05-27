Song Joong-Ki eager to discover more local Filipino spots on next visit

Korean superstar Song Joong-ki shared his excitement about exploring more authentic Filipino experiences on his upcoming trip to the Philippines.

During a press conference, he expressed that his recent visit felt too brief and left him wanting to come back.

“I want to check out supermarkets and places that locals enjoy. When I travel, I prefer to experience the vibe where everyday Filipinos go,” Song said at the fan event.

This marks his second visit to the country, with his first being a personal trip to Cebu around 15 years ago. Since then, his bond with Filipinos—both in Korea and abroad—has deepened.

“I have Filipino friends through my Korean acquaintances, and even met some while staying in Italy with my wife. Filipinos are known to be kind and friendly, which made me really want to visit the Philippines because of the positive image I have of the country,” he explained.

Song also showed interest in the Philippines’ famous island destinations, asking fans for travel recommendations.

“I’ve heard the islands here are stunning. I want to visit some paradise spots, so please suggest some places,” he said.

The event, “IAM Song Joong-ki: Live in Manila,” also introduced him as the new brand ambassador of IAM Worldwide, a Filipino health and wellness company. Known for his roles in popular K-dramas like “Arthdal Chronicles,” “Vincenzo,” and “Reborn Rich,” Song Joong-ki has become a beloved figure in South Korea and continues to gain a devoted following in the Philippines.