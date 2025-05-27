EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Song Joong-Ki eager to discover more local Filipino spots on next visit

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino22 mins ago

Courtesy: Song Joong-Ki

Korean superstar Song Joong-ki shared his excitement about exploring more authentic Filipino experiences on his upcoming trip to the Philippines.

During a press conference, he expressed that his recent visit felt too brief and left him wanting to come back.

“I want to check out supermarkets and places that locals enjoy. When I travel, I prefer to experience the vibe where everyday Filipinos go,” Song said at the fan event.

This marks his second visit to the country, with his first being a personal trip to Cebu around 15 years ago. Since then, his bond with Filipinos—both in Korea and abroad—has deepened.

“I have Filipino friends through my Korean acquaintances, and even met some while staying in Italy with my wife. Filipinos are known to be kind and friendly, which made me really want to visit the Philippines because of the positive image I have of the country,” he explained.

Song also showed interest in the Philippines’ famous island destinations, asking fans for travel recommendations.

“I’ve heard the islands here are stunning. I want to visit some paradise spots, so please suggest some places,” he said.

The event, “IAM Song Joong-ki: Live in Manila,” also introduced him as the new brand ambassador of IAM Worldwide, a Filipino health and wellness company. Known for his roles in popular K-dramas like “Arthdal Chronicles,” “Vincenzo,” and “Reborn Rich,” Song Joong-ki has become a beloved figure in South Korea and continues to gain a devoted following in the Philippines.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino22 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ramon Bong Revilla

Revilla mulls cases over ‘orchestrated’ fake news blamed for poll loss

2 mins ago
Chel Diokno and Marian Rivera

Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera names flagged in OVP fund receipts

1 hour ago
iStock 2148873508

4.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Quezon Province, shaking felt in parts of Metro Manila

2 hours ago
Freddie Aguilar

Freddie Aguilar, iconic Filipino singer behind ‘Anak,’ dies at 72

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button