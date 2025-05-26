MOTIONGATE™ Dubai marks Philippines Independence Day with vibrant celebrations and special entry offer

Get ready to turn up the fun this June as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, rolls out the red carpet for the Philippines Independence Day with the biggest Filipino celebration in the city and an unbeatable AED 99 ticket offer, running from June 11th to 15th June.

From 22nd to 29th May, guests can snag up an exciting early bird offer: AED 99 tickets for all Filipino nationals, plus 30% off retail across the park, perfect for those who love a great deal. From 30th May to 15th June, the AED 99 ticket offer continues, available exclusively for Filipino nationals.

But the real party kicks off from 11th to 15th June, when the park transforms into a vibrant cultural takeover for Pinoy Fest, a high-energy five-day celebration bursting with music, movement, and mouthwatering street food. Guests can look forward to show-stopping cultural dance performances that will have everyone clapping along, captivating Filipino theatre shows, live music that brings the energy, and open-air karaoke sessions where everyone gets their moment in the spotlight, so warm up those vocal cords!

The entire park will be decked out in colourful decorations, creating the perfect setting for Insta-worthy moments inspired by Filipino heritage and pride.

Craving a taste of home? Don’t miss the special-edition Filipino street food, served up fresh, flavourful, and guaranteed to satisfy those nostalgic cravings.

And of course, the thrills never stop. With over 29 rides and attractions for all ages, from kid-friendly adventures to adrenaline-packed experiences, guests can look forward to non-stop fun and excitement from the moment they step through the gates!

Whether celebrating culture, chasing thrills, or just vibing with friends and family, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is where the party’s at this Philippines Independence Day.

For more information and bookings, visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/motiongatetm-dubai/pinoy-fest.