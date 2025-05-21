Pia Wurtzbach now uses husband’s surname ‘Jauncey’

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has officially adopted her husband Jeremy Jauncey’s surname, more than a year after they tied the knot.

She even went Instagram official by changing her handle to @piajauncey.

“We’re the Jaunceys now,” Pia shared in an interview with Preview. “After a while, I started feeling like ‘Pia Wurtzbach’ didn’t feel right anymore.”

She explained that taking on her husband’s last name is part of their plan to have a unified family identity. “One day, when we have kids, I would want them to see that we share the same last name as their dad,” she said.

The beauty queen described the move as “a bit of a traditional move for Jeremy,” but noted, “it doesn’t really bother me.”

Jeremy is the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations, currently based in Dubai.

The couple, who first confirmed their relationship in 2020, got married on March 24, 2023.