Krishnah Gravidez makes it to Miss World talent finals

Philippine bet Krishnah Gravidez is a finalist in the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition, the organization announced on Wednesday, May 21.

Gravidez will take the stage on May 23 for a chance to earn a spot in the quarterfinals or break into the Top 10 in the Asia & Oceania region.

The talent segment is one of Miss World’s “fast-track” events, alongside the sports challenge and Beauty with a Purpose. Winners of these events automatically move forward in the competition, bypassing the standard elimination process.

This comes as all 108 contestants continue to compete for a slot in the overall Top 40 quarterfinalists, with only 10 queens from each of the four regions—Asia & Oceania, Africa, Americas & the Caribbean, and Europe—advancing.

Gravidez also stood out during the Head-to-Head Challenge on Wednesday, where she appeared in a sleek white Mark Bumgarner ensemble. The segment allows candidates to deliver powerful speeches on their advocacies, forming part of the pageant’s preliminary rounds.

She is aiming to secure the Philippines’ second Miss World crown, following Megan Young’s historic win in 2013.

The coronation night for the 72nd edition of Miss World will be held on May 31 in India.