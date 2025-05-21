EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Fashion Week set to return in September; opens designer application

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Fashion Week website

Dubai Fashion Week is set to return this September, bringing the spotlight back to one of the world’s rising fashion capitals.

The Spring/Summer 2026 edition will run from September 1 to 6, 2025, at Dubai Design District (d3), the city’s creative hub.

More than 30 brands from countries including France, India, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, the UAE, and the UK are confirmed to take part and will showcase their newest collections on the Dubai runway.

Applications are now open for designers who wish to join the upcoming edition. Submissions will be reviewed by the DFW Selection Committee via www.dubaifashionweek.org.

This season will focus on cultural diversity, sustainability, ethics, and inclusion, reinforcing Dubai’s growing influence in the global fashion industry.

As the first major event on the international fashion calendar, Dubai Fashion Week leads ahead of New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Aside from runway shows, the event will also host private fashion events, collection launches, and gatherings that attract industry leaders and retailers. The Buyers Programme offers access to top buyers from Europe, the US, and other regions.

This edition follows the successful Autumn/Winter 2025/26 edition held last February, which featured renowned international models and ended with a standout showcase by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

