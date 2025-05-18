Filipino-Austrian singer hailed as 2025 Eurovision Song Contest champion

EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

For the first time, a Filipino singer has won the Eurovision Song Contest!

Representing Austria at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest held in Basel, Switzerland, Filipino-Austrian Johannes “JJ” Pietsch made history after claiming the top spot with his operatic ballad Wasted Love.

JJ’s performance earned a total of 436 points, combining scores from both the jury and public televote. The song triumphed in the jury vote with 258 points, while the public added another 176 points, securing the win.

During an interview with That Eurovision Site, JJ expressed his gratitude and shared a message of inspiration: “Be proud of who you are and where you come from. No matter who you are, there’s always someone out there who will love you, and you should really believe in yourself. Dreams really do come true, and never give up.”

Israel’s Yuval Raphael took second place with his song New Day Will Rise, earning 357 points, while Estonia’s Tommy Cash followed closely in third with 356 points for Espresso Macchiato.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international music competition where countries primarily from Europe (and a few from outside Europe) participate. Each country selects a musical act to perform an original song on a live broadcast, and the performances are judged by both a professional jury and the public through televoting.

