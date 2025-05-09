EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sofronio Vasquez reunites with ‘The Voice’ coach Michael Bublé over lunch in LA

Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Bublé (@sofroniovasquez/IG)

Filipino “The Voice USA” winner Sofronio Vasquez reunited with his coach Michael Bublé in Los Angeles, California, where the two shared lunch and selfies.

“Had a very productive lunch with the man himself. We skipped dessert because we are on diet LOL,” Sofronio wrote on Instagram, alongside a humorous skit of Bublé pretending he forgot his wallet.

Sofronio made history as the first Asian and first Filipino to win the U.S. edition of the hit singing competition, performing under Team Michael. His finale performances of “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman captivated viewers and judges alike.

After his win, Sofronio returned to the Philippines for his first solo concert in Cebu and was honored by the Senate. He is set to perform next at the Dubai World Trade Center on May 24.

