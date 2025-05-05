Anne Curtis calls on gov’t to act on road safety after deadly NAIA, SCTEX crashes: ‘I truly pray and hope this is a wake-up call’

Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has appealed to government agencies to tighten road safety and licensing measures following recent fatal vehicle accidents that claimed the lives of children and families.

“Seeing so many vehicle accidents on the news with lives tragically taken. So many young lives being taken away so soon,” Curtis posted on social media. “I truly pray and hope this is a wake-up call for those in the [DOTr] and LTO to find ways to ensure that drivers and vehicles on the roads meet the highest safety and licensing standards.”

Her statement came after a five-year-old girl was killed at NAIA Terminal 1 when an SUV rammed into several people lining up in the departure area. The child was with her mother to send off her father, an OFW, when the accident happened.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed the incident, saying, “Two people died, including the very young five-year-old daughter of an OFW.”

Meanwhile, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), which operates the airport, reported that four people were injured in total, including the child’s mother.

Another recent tragedy occurred along Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) in Tarlac, where a bus slammed into a line of vehicles, killing 10 people—including four children—and injuring over 30. A toddler, who was found crying in his car seat, survived while he lost both his parents.

Curtis expressed sympathy to grieving families, saying, “My heart goes out to all those left to grieve for their parents, significant other, family member and their children.”