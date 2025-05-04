Vice Ganda backs Abalos for Senate: ‘Kesa naman yung mga walang kwenta ang pumasok sa top 12’

Comedian and TV host Vice Ganda has openly expressed support for former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Atty. Benhur Abalos in his bid for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections.

The endorsement was made through a short video posted on social media, where the text read: “Kesa naman yung mga walang kwenta ang pumasok sa Top 12. Dito na ‘ko! #1 Abalos, Benhur.”

Known for her sharp commentary and massive following, Vice Ganda have long emphasized the importance of electing public officials who have a clear track record and genuine concern for the Filipino people.

In several statements, Atty. Abalos has laid out his legislative priorities, which include fast-tracking digital government services for OFWs, implementing affordable housing programs, providing stronger support for farmers, and removing the value-added tax (VAT) on electricity to help lower household bills.

Vice Ganda has long been vocal about her political views, having supported Leni Robredo in the 2022 presidential elections.

Robredo, for her part, has also expressed support for Atty. Abalos’ Senate run, citing his consistent assistance to her hometown, Naga City.