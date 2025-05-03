Ricky Davao’s partner mourns his passing: “Life doesn’t feel right without you”

Mayeth Malca, the partner of veteran actor and director Ricky Davao, has expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Malca shared a photo of Ricky holding a floral bouquet and penned a touching tribute to her “dearest bubba,” recalling his strength and courage throughout his battle with cancer.

“You were the bravest and strongest person I have ever known,” she wrote. “The best decision I ever made was to be with you and never leave your side.”

She remembered Ricky frequently asking if she was tired, to which she always responded, “I will never get tired of taking care of you—because we are in this journey together.” Malca said he made her believe in unconditional love, helping her discover a part of herself that could endure anything for love.

“Bubba, mahal na mahal kita sobra,” she wrote. “Thank you—for your love, your courage, your trust, and for letting me walk with you through your most difficult days.” She admitted struggling with his absence, describing a profound emptiness and saying, “Life doesn’t feel right without you.”

Ricky Davao passed away due to complications from cancer, as confirmed by his daughter Ara on Friday evening. He was 63.

With a career spanning four decades, Ricky earned acclaim for his roles in films like Abot Hanggang Sukdulan, Saranggola, and Ipaglaban Mo The Movie.

He received honors from prestigious award-giving bodies such as FAMAS, Gawad Urian, and the Metro Manila Film Festival. He was previously married to actress Jackie Lou Blanco, with whom he later parted ways.