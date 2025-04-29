Drew Arellano undergoes vasectomy, shares message for wife on Mother’s Day

TV personality Drew Arellano took to social media to share a personal milestone, revealing that he recently underwent a vasectomy. The post, which included a photo of Arellano wearing a lab gown, was accompanied by a heartfelt message for his wife, celebrity host Iya Villania, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Belated and advance Happy Mother’s Day to my wife! 👻 #HappyVA-SEC-TO-MEEE #snipsnip #SarapYungSedativeAh,” Arellano captioned the image, adding a lighthearted twist to an otherwise serious topic.

His playful tone was evident as he referenced the medical procedure, which involves a surgical sterilization procedure for men.

Arellano, who has been married to Villania since 2016, is a proud father to five children. The couple has been known for sharing glimpses of their family life with their followers, and Arellano’s post about his vasectomy is another candid moment in their parenting journey.

In the post, Arellano also expressed his gratitude for Villania, who has been a constant support as they raise their growing family. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and admiration for the couple’s openness in discussing family matters.