Kobe Paras unfollows Kyline Alcantara amid breakup speculations; Jackie Forster shares cryptic message

Speculations about a possible breakup between Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara intensified after fans observed that Paras had unfollowed Alcantara on Instagram.

This action followed Alcantara’s earlier move to remove Paras from her following list, leading to widespread discussions among netizens.

Adding to the intrigue, Paras’s mother, former actress Jackie Forster, posted a cryptic message on social media.

The post discussed themes of manipulation and accountability, stating, “When someone realizes they can no longer manipulate you, they rewrite the story to protect themselves.”

She concluded with the hashtag “#mamawithreceipts,” prompting further speculation about its intended target.

Neither Paras nor Alcantara has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

The couple confirmed their dating status in November 2024 but have since been the subject of breakup rumors, especially after fans noticed the deletion of their shared photos on social media platforms.