Philippines’ Alexie Brooks crowned Miss Eco International 2025

The Philippines has claimed another global crown as Alexie Brooks was named Miss Eco International 2025 during the coronation night held in Alexandria, Egypt.

Triumphing over 36 delegates worldwide, Brooks brought home the country’s third Miss Eco International title, succeeding Ukraine’s Angelina Usanova.

She topped the competition ahead of Yulinar Fitrani of Indonesia (1st runner-up), Yelyzaveta Adamska of Ukraine (2nd runner-up), Cynthia Murillo of the USA (3rd runner-up), and Victoria Repollo Inglis of the United Kingdom (4th runner-up).

The Iloilo-born beauty dazzled in a Rian Fernandez gown during the coronation night, hand-embroidered with crystals and adorned with the traditional solihiya weave—a nod to Filipino craftsmanship and heritage.

Her national costume “Mangayon,” made by Tata Blas Pinuela, paid tribute to the Philippine Eagle, symbolizing strength, resilience, and environmental guardianship. The golden ensemble, adorned with leaf motifs and crystal beads, earned her the Best in National Costume award.

In the final Q&A, Brooks impressed the judges with her message of hope and action for the environment, emphasizing the importance of individual efforts in preserving the planet for future generations.

As the new Miss Eco International, Brooks is set to lead global campaigns on sustainability, eco-tourism, and cultural pride.