EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines’ Alexie Brooks crowned Miss Eco International 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Alexie Brooks brings home Philippines’ third Miss Eco International title. (Photo courtesy: Missosology)

The Philippines has claimed another global crown as Alexie Brooks was named Miss Eco International 2025 during the coronation night held in Alexandria, Egypt.

Triumphing over 36 delegates worldwide, Brooks brought home the country’s third Miss Eco International title, succeeding Ukraine’s Angelina Usanova.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexie Caimoso Brooks (@alexie_brooks.official)

She topped the competition ahead of Yulinar Fitrani of Indonesia (1st runner-up), Yelyzaveta Adamska of Ukraine (2nd runner-up), Cynthia Murillo of the USA (3rd runner-up), and Victoria Repollo Inglis of the United Kingdom (4th runner-up).

The Iloilo-born beauty dazzled in a Rian Fernandez gown during the coronation night, hand-embroidered with crystals and adorned with the traditional solihiya weave—a nod to Filipino craftsmanship and heritage.

Her national costume “Mangayon,” made by Tata Blas Pinuela, paid tribute to the Philippine Eagle, symbolizing strength, resilience, and environmental guardianship. The golden ensemble, adorned with leaf motifs and crystal beads, earned her the Best in National Costume award.

In the final Q&A, Brooks impressed the judges with her message of hope and action for the environment, emphasizing the importance of individual efforts in preserving the planet for future generations.

As the new Miss Eco International, Brooks is set to lead global campaigns on sustainability, eco-tourism, and cultural pride.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

New bridge RTA

Dubai’s RTA opens new bridge linking Jumeirah and Al Mina streets

19 hours ago
praying istock

Small kindness, big impact: Simple things OFWs can do to lift each other up

21 hours ago
repatriation OWWA

Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait, Cambodia, Israel during Holy Week

22 hours ago
RTA bus istock

Free RTA buses available for Easter 2025 in Dubai until April 20

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button