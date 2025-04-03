Kris Aquino responds to ex-boyfriend’s son, shares her side of the story

Actress and host Kris Aquino shared her side of the story after Miguel Lorenzo Padlan, son of her ex-boyfriend Dr. Mike Padlan, defended his father against rumors and misinformation.

In a series of social media posts, Kris recounted her experiences with Dr. Mike and his children, providing a glimpse into their past relationship before it ended. She acknowledged that her previous statements were written from a place of anger and clarified details about their time together.

“Please let my art cards tell my story. We don’t always end up with the one we love, sometimes, we don’t even end up with a life partner. Life can be lonely, and being sick is a day-to-day battle. Right now, I’m not winning… but #bawalsumuko #tuloyanglaban,” Kris wrote.

Kris emphasized that she never lied about their relationship and explained that she had paid for Dr. Mike’s services as a travel doctor, without requesting any refunds. She also noted that while he did not accompany her on her flight to Houston, he made personal trips to Los Angeles to check on her, sometimes even at his own expense.

“I didn’t ask for him to check on me, I would just be surprised that he’d be there. Those visits weren’t paid for, nag-abono pa nga siya. Doc Mike, I apologize for not stating this in my earlier post,” she added.

Despite their breakup, Kris said she chooses to remember the happy moments, recalling how Dr. Mike’s presence once made her feel safe.

“For the first time in years, seeing a man, a doctor watching over me, I felt safe,” she wrote

She described their relationship as a “different kind” of courtship—mostly long-distance, relying on WhatsApp while they were both in Orange County, California. She shared how she felt understood by Dr. Mike, especially when discussing her health struggles.

“In him, I saw what I had been looking for—someone I could discuss my medical issues with—my feeling of fatigue, my lack of balance, my suffering from suddenly getting dizzy then collapsing,” Kris explained.

Kris also opened up about the bond she formed with Dr. Mike’s relatives, particularly his younger sister and two children, whom she affectionately nicknamed “Pokémon” and “Lego.”

She recalled a heartwarming moment when the children stayed over, sharing a bed with her and her son Bimby.

“Children cannot fake happiness. He slept in between Bimb & me. Kuya was beside Bimb. We fit because two double beds were side by side and pushed together. Sumisiksik na si ‘Pokémon’ sa ‘kin… I felt so special,” she said.

Kris also shared her remorse for how her earlier statements may have affected the children, apologizing for any hurt caused.

“Mama Kris is VERY SORRY for making you angry and sad because of what I posted. I was wrong in not considering the impact it would have on both of you. You both brought sunshine and laughter when I most needed it. I know I am no longer deserving to be your Mama Kris,” she expressed.

Addressing Miguel’s statement in defense of his father, Kris reiterated that she was only speaking her truth and chose not to argue further.

“Miguel, when I read what you wrote, instantly I reminded myself dapat hindi pumatol ang nanay sa anak. Freedom of Speech should be upheld in a true DEMOCRACY. I only defended my factual truth because right now, for me, it matters,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that Miguel might not have known everything about the situation, but chose not to prove him wrong publicly.

“I have receipts, but why will I, in proving your allegations wrong, make people see who really is telling the truth. I did promise to be Mama Kris come what may,” she added.

Kris ended her message by reaffirming her commitment to fighting for her health and for her sons. She also expressed gratitude to those who continue to pray for her.