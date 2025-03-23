Buboy Villar celebrates birthday with newborn reveal from girlfriend Khrizza Sampiano

Buboy Villar recently celebrated his birthday, and his girlfriend, Khrizza Sampiano, made the occasion even more special by introducing their newborn son to the world.

On Instagram, Khrizza, also known as Isay, shared heartwarming family photos featuring their three-month-old son, Kyrus (Kyrie). She also posted a heartfelt message for Buboy, saying, “Happy birthday to the guy who still makes me laugh every day! Here’s to another year of blessings.”