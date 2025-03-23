EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Buboy Villar celebrates birthday with newborn reveal from girlfriend Khrizza Sampiano

Buboy Villar with his girlfriend Khrizza Sampiano and three-month-old son, Kyrus. (_isaysampiano/IG)

Buboy Villar recently celebrated his birthday, and his girlfriend, Khrizza Sampiano, made the occasion even more special by introducing their newborn son to the world.

On Instagram, Khrizza, also known as Isay, shared heartwarming family photos featuring their three-month-old son, Kyrus (Kyrie). She also posted a heartfelt message for Buboy, saying, “Happy birthday to the guy who still makes me laugh every day! Here’s to another year of blessings.”

 

In the latest episode of “Your Honor,” Buboy revealed that he and Isay have a child together, explaining that he initially kept it a secret to protect her from public scrutiny.

Buboy has two older children, Vlanz Karollyn and George Michael, with his former partner Angillyn Gorrens. Despite their breakup in 2020, the two continue to co-parent their kids amicably.

