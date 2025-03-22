Megan Young, Mikael Daez host DIY baby shower before welcoming their son

Megan Young and Mikael Daez celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy by hosting a DIY baby shower with family and friends.

The Kapuso couple organized a fun event featuring a building blocks station, a coffee station, and a variety of treats like pizza, croissants, and donuts.

Megan shared on Instagram, “Palapit na nang palapit ang due date pero dapat may celebration muna bago mag nesting,” expressing her excitement for the big day while still taking time for celebration.

She also jokingly added, “Hindi lang pala gala ang cravings ko… kundi pati na rin ang pag host ng party hahahahah.”

The couple expressed their joy in gathering loved ones for the occasion.

Megan thanked her husband, saying, “Thanks Fofo for supporting me with my baby shower vision. Ang saya mag DIY hehehe,” and appreciated their friends and family for showering them with love and gifts.

Megan and Mikael, married since 2020, announced their pregnancy in December 2024 and revealed they are expecting a boy through a DIY gender reveal party.

As they prepare for their baby, the couple recently enjoyed a babymoon while Megan entered her third trimester.