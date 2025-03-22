EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Megan Young, Mikael Daez host DIY baby shower before welcoming their son

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Mikael Daez and Megan Young. Courtesy: Megan Young

Megan Young and Mikael Daez celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy by hosting a DIY baby shower with family and friends.

The Kapuso couple organized a fun event featuring a building blocks station, a coffee station, and a variety of treats like pizza, croissants, and donuts.

Megan shared on Instagram, “Palapit na nang palapit ang due date pero dapat may celebration muna bago mag nesting,” expressing her excitement for the big day while still taking time for celebration.

She also jokingly added, “Hindi lang pala gala ang cravings ko… kundi pati na rin ang pag host ng party hahahahah.”

The couple expressed their joy in gathering loved ones for the occasion.

Megan thanked her husband, saying, “Thanks Fofo for supporting me with my baby shower vision. Ang saya mag DIY hehehe,” and appreciated their friends and family for showering them with love and gifts.

Megan and Mikael, married since 2020, announced their pregnancy in December 2024 and revealed they are expecting a boy through a DIY gender reveal party.
As they prepare for their baby, the couple recently enjoyed a babymoon while Megan entered her third trimester.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Courtesy Neri Miranda

Neri Naig Breaks silence after court dismisses charges

3 hours ago
Arci Munoz

Arci Muñoz on cosmetic enhancements: ‘I have regrets, but I learned’

4 hours ago
House of Representatives grill social media figures

Social media figures apologize after House grilling

5 hours ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque istock

Abu Dhabi launches free buses for Ramadan worshippers to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button