Marian Rivera opens up about insecurities, English fluency

Actress Marian Rivera was candid about overcoming self-doubt – from physical insecurities to confidence in speaking English.

In a conversation with journalist Karen Davila on YouTube, the actress shared how growing up in Cavite shaped her view about her limited English fluency, and why she did not consider it a personal setback.

“Siguro yung pagsasalita ng English kasi very big deal iyan sa atin. Pero kasi ‘di naging problema sa akin iyon. Sa Cavite, ‘di naman kami nag-English doon, kahit sa school namin ‘di nag-English lahat,” Rivera said.

She said she only saw the need to be proficient in English when she moved to Manila and began working in show business.

Rivera even joked that her daughter, Zia, has been teaching her to speak the language.

“Turo ng anak ko iyon, siya nagsasabi sa akin,” she added.

The Kapuso primetime queen said she has always been grateful for the support of her husband and family in conversing in English.

“Nasasabi ko iyan sa kanya, kaya sobrang mahal ko ang asawa ko sabi niya, ‘No, mahal ka namin bilang ikaw, hindi mo kailangan baguhin ang sarili mo,'” she said.

However, Rivera acknowledged that people can still improve their skills if they choose to.

“You can improve yourself in speaking fluently in English, ang daming mga teachers na pwede magturo sa iyo pero parang okay na ako na ganito ako, dito kasi yung komportable ako,” she said.

Rivera also expressed her happiness that her daughter has strong communication skills.

“Sabi ko sa anak ko, ‘Anak, yung weakness ko ikaw na ang sumalo,’ kasi yung anak ko super fluent in English with a British accent, ang dami kong natutunan sa anak ko,” she added.

Apart from her language insecurities, Rivera admitted she also used to struggle with self-confidence regarding her height and hips. However, she has since learned to embrace and love herself.

Rivera is married to actor Dingdong Dantes. They have two children, Zia and Sixto.