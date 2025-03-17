Kris Aquino opens up about heartbreak, reveals why her doctor ex left

For the first time since confirming she is single again, Kris Aquino opened up about her short-lived romance with a doctor and the painful reason behind their breakup.

In an Instagram post, Kris shared that her former partner, whom she previously described as a doctor based in Makati, left her because he wanted more freedom and could not handle the reality of being with someone battling multiple autoimmune diseases.

“During this time of uncertainty, I choose to share my painful truth,” she wrote. “The doctor I loved left me because he wanted the freedom to travel, to break free from needing to care for & the reality of Kris Aquino who had multiplying autoimmune diseases with so few treatment options.”

She further revealed that he told her, “Iniwan kita dahil mahirap kang mahalin, sobrang sikip ng paligid.” (I left you because you are difficult to love, and it feels too constricting.)

Kris also clarified that even while they were together, he was properly compensated for his medical services. “Enough time has passed: he did not love me. In my defense, he did receive the correct professional fees—even when we were a couple. End of that chapter (never akong natakot umamin ng katotohanan),” she added.

She also expressed her hope that he would stop speaking ill of the doctors and close friends who continue to take care of her.

In the same post, Kris gave an update on her health, revealing that her son Josh has been her pillar of support. She shared that he has been taking mixed martial arts classes and patiently helps her, even carrying her when needed, as she struggles with deep bone pain caused by Lupus Arthritis, Polymyositis, and Acute Fibromyalgia.