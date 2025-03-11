Cebu traffic disrupted by vlogger in snail costume

Traffic in Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, Cebu came to a crawl after a vlogger dressed as a snail slowly made his way along the highway.

In a GMA News report, the vlogger apologized for the disruption. However, police are considering filing a complaint against him.

Netizens in the comment section criticized the said vlogger. “Call me KJ, but I don’t see the humor in such stupidity. It’s unfortunate that people will do anything for fame, no matter how degrading or absurd. How far you people will [sic] go to get attention? Coz’ it’s not worth losing your self-respect.”

Meanwhile, Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado has yet to release a statement, but her office confirmed that the vlogger has been summoned to explain the incident.