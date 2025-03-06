EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda urges public to call for transparency: Nasaan ang binayad na buwis

Photo courtesy: Vice Ganda/FB

“Unkaboggable Star” Vice Ganda reminded the public of the importance of paying taxes and their right to demand transparency on spending revenue proceeds.

An event on Tuesday, March 4, recognized Vice as one of the top taxpayers in Quezon City.

“Pag top taxpayer ka, parang may nagawa kang tama at naiambag para sa bansang ito,” he said.

He encouraged the public to comply with the requirement.

“Obligado tayong magbayad ng buwis [We are obliged to pay taxes],” Vice said.

He also called on the people to hold the government accountable on spending tax proceeds.

“Sa bawat kilos natin, nagbabayad tayo ng buwis. At dahil sa nagbabayad tayo ng buwis, mayroon tayong karapatan na tanungin: nasaan yung binayad nating buwis?”

“Kaya pagkatapos natin magbayad ng buwis, tatanungin natin: nasaan na yung quality of life? Nasaan na yung projects? Nasaan na po ang tulay? Bakit bumagsak ang tulay sa Isabela? Karapatan natin kumuwestiyon at magsalita dahil pera po natin ang ginamit natin doon,” Vice said.

Other celebrity taxpayers recognized during the event included Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, Dingdong Dantes, Kim Chiu, Darren Espanto, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

