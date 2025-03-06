DJ Koo and Barbie Hsu’s children to inherit late actress’ fortune – reports

The entire estate left behind by late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu will be inherited by her husband, DJ Koo, and her two children, according to reports from Taiwanese media.

Koo Jun Yup, popularly known as DJ Koo, has been confirmed as one of the heirs to the Meteor Garden star’s multimillion-dollar fortune, despite initially refusing to claim any inheritance.

The total estate, valued at approximately 600 million yuan (PHP 4.7 billion), will be divided among DJ Koo, Barbie’s 10-year-old daughter, and 8-year-old son.

However, since the children are still minors, their biological father, Wang Xiaofei, will manage their inheritance until they reach legal age.

Xiaofei, a Chinese businessman and Barbie’s ex-husband, was also granted custody of their children instead of DJ Koo. The former couple divorced in 2021.

On February 6, 2025, DJ Koo broke his silence regarding his late wife’s estate, revealing that he and Barbie had a premarital agreement designed to protect their individual assets in case of separation.

However, reports indicate that their prenup was not notarized, which could render it legally invalid in court.

This was DJ Koo’s first public statement since Barbie’s passing on February 2 at the age of 48.

According to Mirror Media, Barbie allegedly received $19 million as part of the division of assets with her ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei. Meanwhile, Sohu reported that Xiaofei also left a 720-square-meter villa for their children.

In an Instagram post written in a mix of Korean and Chinese, DJ Koo expressed frustration over the financial rumors, calling them an attack on his family. He also referred to Barbie by her Korean name, Seo Hee-won.