MUPH 2020 runner-up Michele Gumabao, PBA coach Aldo Panlilio officially tie the knot

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Michele Gumabao/IG

Miss Universe 2020 runner-up Michele Gumabao officially tied the knot with Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coach Aldo Panlilio.

The two held their wedding ceremony in Makati, which was attended by family and friends, including volleyball player Jessica Galanza.

Michele shared her photo wearing her wedding dress, saying “Today’s the day! The first day.”

The couple got engaged in August 2024.

Michele plays for the Creamline Cool Smashers of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) but competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018. She then finished in the Top 15 of Miss Globe.

She also joined Miss Universe Philippines 2020, placing the second runner-up.

