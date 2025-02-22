Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo get new tattoos after resolving dispute

After resolving a recent conflict involving a “spontaneous tattoo,” Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo were seen bonding over a tattoo session.

The couple, along with their children Lilo and Koa, visited Island Tattoo Piercing Studio, where a video of the event was shared on Instagram.

Eigenmann got inked with a palm branch, while Alipayo’s tattoo design was not revealed in the footage.

The studio expressed their excitement, saying, “What an absolute honor to turn Andi’s stories into lasting art.”

The post also mentioned their joy in having the family back together after their previous tensions. The couple had faced a dispute after Alipayo and his female best friend got matching “224” tattoos, which Eigenmann had called a “spontaneous love couple tattoo.”

Though Eigenmann clarified there was no infidelity, she shared that the friend often encouraged Alipayo to end their relationship during times of conflict.

Before their tattoo session, the family enjoyed a beach day on their island home, with Eigenmann reflecting, “Eventually, it will be quiet again. All for the family.”