POOHKIE Comedy Concert in Dubai: A night of laughter and nostalgia

Dubai’s Filipino community was in for a treat as comedy legends Pooh and Pokwang brought their much-awaited “POOHKIE” concert to the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on February 15, 2025. Blending stand-up comedy, musical performances, and hilarious skits, the show had the audience laughing, singing, and cheering all night.

From the very first joke, the energy in the auditorium was electric. Pooh’s witty impressions and Pokwang’s comedic storytelling delivered non-stop entertainment, while Chad Kinis added even more excitement with his sharp punchlines and high-energy performance.

For many OFWs, it was more than just a concert—it was a much-needed escape, a chance to reconnect with fellow Filipinos, and a break from the daily grind. Some even turned it into a post-Valentine’s celebration.

Fans who secured VVIP tickets got more than just front-row seats—they enjoyed a meet-and-greet, exclusive photos, and even a private dinner with the stars.

By the end of the night, “POOHKIE” had proven one thing: Filipino comedy never fails to bring people together.