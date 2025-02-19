Sam Milby confirms breakup with Catriona Gray; denies third-party rumors

Actor Sam Milby has confirmed that he and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray have officially parted ways.

This was revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN, where he also denied third-party rumors surrounding him and singer Moira dela Torre.

“Kami ni Cat, we’ve always been private about our relationship. And out of respect sa kanya, I want to keep it that way. But I think I need to address this issue because so many people ang naniniwala na si Moira ang third party sa amin,” he clarified.

The actor firmly denied allegations linking him romantically with Moira, emphasizing that their bond has always been that of close friends.

“Kami ni Moira, before, we’ve always been parang mag-kuya. There’s nothing that’s ever been between us except yung mag-kuya,” he said. “And people are trying to connect yung issue namin ni Cat and yung issue namin ni Moira, there’s no connection at all. And I want to make sure that that’s very clear.”

The actor also urged the public to be more discerning when consuming information on social media, especially when there is no concrete evidence to support certain claims.

“Walang katotohanan. There’s never been a third party sa amin ni Cat,” he said.

Additionally, Sam revealed that he and Moira are “not friends anymore” since the end of last year but did not provide further details regarding their falling out.

The former couple announced their engagement in February 2023. A year later, in February 2024, Cornerstone Media released a statement acknowledging that the two were “facing some challenges” and were working through them together.

In May last year, social media users noticed that they have deleted their engagement photo on Instagram.