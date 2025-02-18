EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jericho Rosales is Manuel L. Quezon in ‘Quezon’ biopic

Photo courtesy: tbastudiosph/IG

Actor Jericho Rosales is entering the “Bayaniverse” as Manuel L. Quezon for director Jerrold Tarog’s upcoming historical film, “Quezon.”

TBA Studios announced the much-awaited casting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“Quezon” will follow the life of Manuel L. Quezon, a lawyer and soldier who became the president of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944, and his campaign against then-President Emilio Aguinaldo.

Tarog also directed historical films “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” under the so-called cinematic “Bayaniverse” of TBA Studios.

The filming of “Quezon” is expected to begin in March and will be released exclusively in cinemas this year, the production and distribution company said.

Rosales joined Mon Confiado, Benjamin Alves, and Arron Villaflor, among other cast members, during the table read in January.

Rosales’ last film credits was the rom-com movie, “The Girl in the Orange Dress,” an official entry to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival.

