Filipino superstars BINI are heading to Dubai as part of their first ever World Tour

Award-winning Filipino P-Pop sensations, BINI, will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena as one of the first stops on their “BINIverse” world tour 2025, supported by Dubai Calendar, on Sunday, May 18.

The record-breaking Filipina girl group is fresh off the release of their highly anticipated single, “Blink Twice,” fans wishing to attend this spectacular event can register for the pre-sale, which will be open from 10 am on Wednesday, February 19, now at www.Binidxb.com.

Tickets will then go on general sale, via www.Binidxb.com, from 10 am on Friday, February 21.

Those fans registering for the pre-sale will also have an opportunity to purchase VIP packages which gives them access to watch BINI’s sound-check and have a meet-and-greet with the band. There are a limited number of packages, so fans are encouraged to sign up for the pre-sale to avoid missing out on this exciting experience.

The eight-piece, all-female group made up of Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Jhoanna, Mikha, and Sheena – is currently the top OPM (Original Pinoy Music) group, OPM female artist, and P-Pop act across Spotify and Apple Music thanks to their viral hits, “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin,” holding the number 1 and number 2 spots respectively on the charts of both platforms. BINI collaborated with AGNEZ MO – Asia’s most highly awarded recording artist and actress with over 350 accolades and 60 million followers across social platforms

“Pantropiko” also became number 1 on iTunes PH, Billboard Music PH, and YouTube Music PH.

Formed in 2019 through ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, BINI released their debut single, “Born to Win”, in 2021, before going on to achieve huge success both domestically and globally.

The band, who boast over 11 million followers combined across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, have won several awards, including Best Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, International Breakthrough Artist and International Video of the Year, for “Cherry on Top,” at Brazil’s BreakTudo Awards, and Voices of Asia at Billboard Korea’s K POWER 100.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing BINI, one of Asia’s biggest-selling bands of all-time, to the UAE for what will be a truly spectacular show at Dubai’s home of live entertainment.

“Bini have achieved massive success in a short period of time, selling out arenas and winning multiple awards, and this one-night-only event is not to be missed.

“We fully expect this concert to sell out fast, so if you want to watch BINI perform in Dubai, book your tickets as soon as possible!”

Along with being the most-streamed female OPM artist on Spotify, with over 3.5 million monthly listeners, Bini recently made history by becoming the first Filipino girl group to stage three sold-out centre-stage shows at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

To purchase tickets during the pre-sale on Wednesday February 19, from 10am, register now via www.Binidxb.com.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am, at www.Binidxb.com, on Friday February 21.