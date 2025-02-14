EntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Luis Manzano opens up about losing endorsements due to candidacy

Courtesy: talinoatpuso and luckymanzano/IG

Luis Manzano revealed that he has lost several brand endorsements since announcing his candidacy for the vice governorship of Batangas, which has impacted his income.

In a report on the Inquirer, Manzano shared that four of his endorsements were pulled after his political announcement, though he understood the brands’ decisions.

Manzano admitted the financial loss was difficult, saying, “There’s sadness, because realistically, it affected our finances,” but acknowledged the necessity of the brands’ choices. He also confirmed that his income would be affected due to the loss of the partnerships, though he expressed understanding.

In response to Manzano’s challenges, his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola, showed her full support, recalling how she initially opposed his decision to run for public office.

“We even cried about it. I told him, ‘If you run, I will really break up with you.’ And here we are,” she said in Filipino, showing how their relationship had evolved. Mendiola also explained that she would be returning to work to help support the family in light of the financial strain.

“That’s why I’m going back to work, to support him,” she shared. Manzano, in turn, praised his wife for stepping up during a challenging time, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in their household.

He noted, “Sometimes I’m the lucky one, and there will be a point when things slow down, and she will step up.”

