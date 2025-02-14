Derek Ramsay defends Pernilla Sjoo amid Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo’s drama

Derek Ramsay spoke out in defense of Pernilla Sjoo, who has been at the center of controversy following Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo’s social media drama.

Ramsay expressed his concern for Sjoo, who he said was being unfairly attacked and facing mental health struggles due to the situation in an interview with Ogie Diaz.

He criticized Eigenmann for publicly airing her grievances, suggesting that if she felt betrayed by Sjoo, she should have handled it privately rather than posting about it online.

Ramsay acknowledged that while Eigenmann had a right to feel hurt, the public posts had significant repercussions, especially for Sjoo, who was receiving threats and becoming increasingly anxious.

Ramsay also took aim at Alipayo, urging him to take responsibility for his actions, particularly the tattoo incident with Sjoo.

He argued that Alipayo should have been the one to step up and clarify the situation, taking ownership of his mistake instead of letting it spiral out of control.

Ramsay emphasized that Alipayo should have prioritized his relationship with Eigenmann and shown more respect to Sjoo, who had been supportive of him in the past.

Ramsay’s comments highlighted the importance of addressing conflicts privately and taking responsibility for one’s actions, particularly in the context of relationships.

He ended by urging Eigenmann and Alipayo to resolve their issues with more maturity and responsibility, while calling out the unfair treatment of Sjoo.