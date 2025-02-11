Lee Min Ho to return to the Philippines in April

K-drama fans can rejoice as South Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho is set to return to Manila this April.

PULP Live World, the concert organizer, announced that the “original oppa” will host his “Minhoverse” fan meet on April 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Asian leg of the event will also include stops in Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, and South Korea.

This will be Lee Min Ho’s first visit to the Philippines in two years, having previously held fan meetings in Manila since 2012.

The actor is currently starring in the South Korean sci-fi series When the Stars Gossip on Netflix and is widely recognized for his roles in iconic K-dramas such as Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs.