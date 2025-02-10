EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Winwyn Marquez to represent Muntinlupa in Miss Universe PH: ‘Dreams don’t have deadlines’

Winwyn Marquez (Photo courtesy: @michelledee and @teresitassen/IG)

Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez is making a much-anticipated return to the pageant stage as she prepares to represent Muntinlupa in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH).

In 2017, Marquez made history as the first Filipina to win the Reina Hispanoamericana crown. Now, as the newly crowned MUPH Muntinlupa 2025, she is set to compete for one of the most coveted titles in Philippine pageantry.

In an Instagram post, beauty queen-actress opened up about her journey from pageantry to motherhood, reflecting on the milestones that led to this moment.

“It has been 10 years since I first stepped onto a pageant stage, 8 years since I became Miss Filipinas and lived a dream I worked so hard for outside the pageant world. Then I took a step back and embraced the most beautiful role of my life — becoming a mother. I embraced it fully but deep down I still had my what ifs,” she said.

Marquez, who welcomed her daughter Luna Teresita Rayn in April 2022, shared that her return to pageantry was an unexpected yet meaningful opportunity.

“Who would’ve thought that this door would open again? For a mother, for a woman at this stage in life.. But when it did,I felt it. I had to take it because I am more than ready — I am WHOLE,” she continued.

For Marquez, joining the pageant is already a victory, but she aims to redefine what it truly means to be a beauty queen.

“I’m here to show you what it truly means to be a Reina. To prove that dreams don’t have deadlines, that beauty isn’t just what you see, and that strength comes in many forms.”

 

