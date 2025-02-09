Pernilla Sjoö responds to online feud involving Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo

Pernilla Sjoö, the woman at the center of the recent online controversy involving Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo, has addressed the issue.

In a Facebook post, Sjoö shared a series of screenshots from her now-private Instagram account, expressing her confusion over the hate she’s received.

She urged people to be kinder and not to judge others without understanding the full story, emphasizing that everyone is going through something and that hurtful comments can cause emotional pain.

The drama began when Andi and Philmar unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of a third party.

Andi later shared cryptic posts, including one asking ChatGPT about a situation involving Philmar and a woman, which led to speculation that Sjoö was involved, especially after photos of her and Philmar with matching tattoos surfaced.

Andi and Philmar, who have been engaged since 2020, previously addressed similar controversies involving Philmar’s interactions with other women.