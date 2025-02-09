Gabbi Garcia joins PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition as newest host

Gabbi Garcia is set to take on an exciting new role as one of the hosts of the upcoming Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition!

The Kapuso star made the announcement on social media, expressing her excitement about this milestone in her career.

“Hello, Philippines! Hello, World! Hello, Mga Kapamilya & Kapuso! I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be one of your hosts for the upcoming Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition! See you all sa Bahay ni Kuya,” she wrote on Facebook.

The actress also revealed a sentimental connection to the iconic reality show, reminiscing about her 2012 audition for Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Season 4. Now, in a twist of fate, she’s stepping into the spotlight not as a housemate but as one of its hosts, representing a historic collaboration between GMA Network and ABS-CBN.

“Fun fact: Back in 2012, I auditioned for PBB Teen Edition Season 4! Fast forward to 2025—looks like I was meant to host it instead! Or who knows? Maybe there’s still more in store,” she said.

The Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition marks an exciting new chapter for the long-running reality show, bringing together some of the country’s biggest stars from both networks for a fresh and dynamic season.