Breakup rumors surround the engaged couple, Filipino former actress Andi Eigenmann and surfer Philmar Alipayo, who unfollow each other on social media and share cryptic messages on Instagram.

In her Instagram story, Andi posted a photo with a quote: “They stab you and pretend they are the ones bleeding.”

The next photo on her Instagram Story featured a conversation with ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) bot. In it, she asked whether it would be suspicious if a friend invited her partner to get a couple’s tattoo without consulting her first. The AI validated her feelings, saying that it does raise red flags.

Andi said in her IG Story that she ignored the red flags. “I have seen the red flags but chose to look beyond it. Since she was already a friend before I came into the picture,” Andi said. “Was shy to call it out to my partner. Now I realize setting boundaries in a relationship doesn’t make it toxic.”

One of the red flags Andi revealed was that the woman had “a huge tattoo on her shin dedicated to him! He who is someone else’s husband.” She also shared that friends had warned her about the woman, admitting, “When my other friends told me that they told their partners to stay away from her, I should’ve listened.”

No cheating involved?

Andi emphasized that she is “fully aware” that her husband has never cheated on her with this woman. She also noted that she was always present whenever the two were together.

However, she posted this because she felt betrayed. “I posted because this person betrayed me, encourages my husband to break up with me during every fight even when I also tell my side of the story to her.

“She didn’t honor my side by choosing to celebrate her and my and my husband’s love for each other because the day after our fight, she inserted herself in the situation by encouraging him to go for a spontaneous love couple tattoo together. (If innocent, why now when he is vulnerable? Why not when we’re okay? Or maybe why not when things have calmed down?” Andi added.

The actress also shared that she contacted the woman for an explanation but was ignored. “I would never even shared anything at all on here, if she only had the nerve to respond to me,” Andi wrote.

Andi also thought the woman was not just “friends” with her husband. “No normal person with good intentions would think it’s okay for a ‘friend’ to encourage someone else’s husband to do this without considering the partner’s feelings, especially after I told her that even if we are in a bad fight, I would always want and choose to be okay with my husband because he is my family,” Andi said.

Philmar’s side of the story

Meanwhile, Philmar also posted messages on his Instagram Story.

“Whatever you read is true. No more hiding because it only makes things harder,” he wrote. “You already know who I am, so maybe you already know who she is. Let’s not drag this out any longer.”

“You all can call me a cheater and ugly now. But thank you to those who messaged me and truly know me,” he concluded.

In another Instagram Story, he shared a screenshot of a random message from someone on Instagram: “Acting like a cheater, as if the guy is even handsome! Yuck!” To which he replied, “It all helps. All, all, all. I have long deserved this.”