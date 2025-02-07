EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil developing new film project

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil/IG

Actress Liza Soberano and her former onscreen partner Enrique Gil are collaborating on a new project aimed at raising the standards of Philippine cinema.

“We’re trying to develop a concept we can work on together in the future. I can’t guarantee it will happen next year, as the idea still needs to be refined. It’s something fresh,” Soberano said during the launch of Dr. Shiba in Makati City.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Gil stepped into film production in 2024, while Soberano established her own production company in the same year, marking a new phase in their respective careers.

In a previous interview, Gil revealed that Soberano had expressed interest in a horror film he plans to produce. This comes after his Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Hospital Killer Hospital.

While details of their upcoming project remain under wraps, their collaboration has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see them reunite on screen in a fresh and innovative production.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ofw AFP

DMW pushes for stronger OFW protections, more job opportunities overseas

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 02 06 at 11.29.42 AM

Pokwang and Pooh to bring laughter overload to Dubai this February!

15 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 06T172235.044

Dubai Fountain to undergo renovation in May; will temporarily close for five months

17 hours ago
schengen visa

OFWs in Europe alerted as border checks are reinforced in Schengen Area

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button