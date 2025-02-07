Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil developing new film project

Actress Liza Soberano and her former onscreen partner Enrique Gil are collaborating on a new project aimed at raising the standards of Philippine cinema.

“We’re trying to develop a concept we can work on together in the future. I can’t guarantee it will happen next year, as the idea still needs to be refined. It’s something fresh,” Soberano said during the launch of Dr. Shiba in Makati City.

Gil stepped into film production in 2024, while Soberano established her own production company in the same year, marking a new phase in their respective careers.

In a previous interview, Gil revealed that Soberano had expressed interest in a horror film he plans to produce. This comes after his Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Hospital Killer Hospital.

While details of their upcoming project remain under wraps, their collaboration has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see them reunite on screen in a fresh and innovative production.