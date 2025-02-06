EntertainmentTFT NewsTFT Reach

Pokwang and Pooh to bring laughter overload to Dubai this February!

Dubai is set to roar with laughter as two of the Philippines’ most iconic comedians, Pokwang and Pooh, bring their signature humor and wit to the city in an event that promises to be a night of pure joy and entertainment.

The much-anticipated POOHKIE Comedy Concert will take place on Saturday, February 15, 8:30 pm, at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, conveniently located next to the Oud Metha Metro Station.

For those in the UAE who miss Filipino humor, this is a rare treat—a chance to see two of the industry’s finest performers shine on stage with their perfect blend of music and comedy, with tickets starting at AED 150.

The stars of the show

WhatsApp Image 2025 02 06 at 2.04.39 PM
Pooh, one of the Philippines’ top comedians, is renowned for his sharp wit and brilliant impersonations. His keen observations of Filipino culture and everyday life allow him to connect with audiences on a personal level, making his performances both hilarious and inspiring.

Joining him is Pokwang, a comedic powerhouse known for her impeccable timing and infectious energy. With her blend of slapstick, situational humor, and heartfelt storytelling, Pokwang’s performances leave audiences laughing, crying, and everything in between.

WhatsApp Image 2025 02 06 at 2.04.40 PM

Special guest Chad Kinis, the LOL Grand Winner, will also take the stage, adding to the comedy chaos with his quick wit and hilarious punchlines.

Prepare to dance and sing along with the Philippines’ comedy royalties at The PoohKie Comedy Concert as they celebrate Filipino talent and the power of laughter to bring people together.

As the countdown begins, excitement is already building among fans in Dubai. Don’t miss the chance to experience the comedic brilliance of Pokwang, Pooh, and Chad Kinis live on stage—because in a world that could always use a little more laughter, this show promises to deliver it in abundance.

